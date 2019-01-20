Human Grooming Tests Show Positive Results

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hi,I’ve been using grooming techniques on my body and face since 2002.Human grooming is the action of unfolding your skin with your nails and fingertips.Cutaneous folds have been ignored by medicine, but grooming proves that they are responsible for numerous health problems, aches and pains, aesthetic deteriorations and aging.I’ve experimented several fold removal methods and I’ve refined the most effective ones.The results are presented in these two videos:Video – Human grooming rediscovered – https://youtu.be/g8IPpxkxEl4 Video – The pain is in the skin – https://youtu.be/RVHz0Max-EE and on my website: http://www.daniellaberge.net/grooming/grooming.htm Human grooming is 100% natural and free. Everybody is equipped to do it.My findings revolutionize our understanding of pain, ugliness and aging, and the way we can treat them.For more information, please contact me at:info.daniellaberge@gmail.comThanks and have a nice day.Daniel Laberge

Human grooming rediscovered



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.