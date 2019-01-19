Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! in NYC Presents Falling in Love For 160 Years, Herbert’s Most Romantic Songs

8PM Feb. 26 & 27, 8PM, at Christ & St. Stephen's Church, 120 W 69th St. NYC

Celebrate love on February 26th & 27th, with VHRP Live!’s Victor Herbert Birthday Operetta Soirée, with his most romantic compositions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Romance! Royals! Rivals! Celebrate love on February 26th & 27th, with VHRP Live!’s Victor Herbert Birthday Operetta Soirée, Falling in Love for 160 Years. Victor Herbert Renaissance Project Live! continues its Fifth Season of dedication to offering the composer’s works to American audiences. The next event presents eight fine voices, 24 lush Herbert romantic melodies and one great reason to celebrate—February 1, 1859—Herbert’s birthday. Take a memorable moonlit walk down Lover’s Lane. Swoon and croon to tunes such as “Thine Alone,” “Sweethearts,” and “Gypsy Love Song” featuring the vocal talents of Joanie Brittingham, Sarah Caldwell-Smith, Jovani Demetrie, Alexa Devlin, Andrew Klima, Claire Leyden, David Seatter and Matthew Wages.The Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! PresentsFalling in Love For 160 Years, A Victor Herbert Birthday SoiréeTuesday, February 26th, 2019, 8PMWednesday, February 27th, 2019, 8PMChrist & St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church120 West 69th Street, between Broadway and Columbus Ave.Subway: 1, 2, 3, B, C to 72nd St.Bus: M5, M7, M104, M111Advance tickets for each performance: $10-$35 tickets are available at vhrplive.org and tdf.org until noon on performance days. After 12 noon performance days, full price $10 to $40 tickets are for sale at the door at 7:30pm. For more information (917) 815-8899. Please do not call the church.The Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! is the world’s only company exclusively devoted to Victor Herbert, the Irish-American conductor and musician who composed innovative scores for early Broadway, as well as classical and popular music. Herbert contributed powerfully to the emergence of an authentically 20th century American sound; and did so lavishly, producing 43 operettas, 2 operas, and innumerable compositions for orchestra, band, cello, violin and piano.VHRP LIVE! is a registered 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 2014 by the company’s Artistic Director Alyce Mott, a leading Herbert historian and librettist, and Music Director Michael Thomas. In addition, VHRP LIVE! comprises a core group of classically trained singers who perform regularly in well regarded classical music venues in New York City, nationally and internationally.VHRP LIVE! is supported by generous funding from The Victor Herbert Foundation.For more information visit www.vhrplive.org For press pass requests contact VHRP LIVE! Press Director Karen Hudson at info@karenhudson.com.“VHRP Live packs a mighty punch!” —OperaWire



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.