Lord of the Chords Has Classical Music World Reveling in Punny Music Card Game

Igudesman & Joo Reacts To Lord of the Chords Lord of the Chords Name Cards Created for Pro Musicians Lord of the Chords' Beautiful Piano Box Product Shot

Music Card Game Start Up WOWs Top Musicians Worldwide with Their First Product

The whole thing is beautiful! So fantastic. Unbelievable. Wonderful! We will support it, we will support it, we will support it! We will support your Kickstarter!” — Hyungki Joo

SINGAPORE, SG, SINGAPORE, January 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Lord of the Chords : The Punniest Music Theory Card Game, is announcing their Kickstarter launch date: 12th February 2019.Over the months of November and December 2018, the team of 3 Engineering Majors garnered rave reactions to their product from top musicians around the world, including Grammy-award winning artist and Final Fantasy Distant Worlds Conductor Arnie Roth, “Best Keyboardist of All Time” Jordan Rudess, and world famous classical comedy musician duo Igudesman & Joo, among others.Hyungki Joo, of classical comedy musician duo Igudesman & Joo, gushed, “The whole thing is beautiful! So fantastic. Unbelievable. Wonderful! We will support it, we will support it, we will support it! We will support your Kickstarter!” upon being shown an early prototype of Lord of the Chords, backstage after his concert in Singapore, at the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music.To get the chance to show these musicians their product, Lord of the Chords CEO and co- founder Jonathan Ng planned and executed the following tactics:• Designed colorful and funny personalized name cards in the style of Lord of the Chords’ playing cards as gifts for these musicians• Signed up for the meet n’ greet sessions at their concerts• Snuck backstage if there were no meet n’ greet events organized

Igudesman & Joo REACTS to: Lord of the Chords: The Punniest Music Theory Card Game



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.