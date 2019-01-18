THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 18, 2019
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210MONDAY, JANUARY 21, 2019 On Monday, no votes are expected in the House.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 22, 2019 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (6 bills)
- H.R. 439 – National FFA Organization’s Federal Charter Amendments Act (Rep. Langevin – Judiciary)
- H.R. 498 – Clean Up the Code Act of 2019 (Rep. Chabot – Judiciary)
- H.R. 31 – Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 353 – To direct the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization, and for other purposes (Rep. Yoho – Foreign Affair)
- H.R. 676 – NATO Support Act (Rep. Panetta – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 328 – Hack Your State Department Act (Rep. Lieu – Foreign Affairs)
H.R. 648 – Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2019 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)
Suspensions (9 bills)
- H.R. 624 – Promoting Transparent Standards for Corporate Insiders Act (Rep. Waters – Financial Services)
- H.R. 502 – FIND Trafficking Act (Rep. Vargas – Financial Services)
- H.R. 56 – Financial Technology Protection Act (Rep. Budd – Financial Services)
- H.R. 424 – Department of Homeland Security Clearance Management and Administration Act (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 480 – Homeland Threat Assessment Act (Rep. Rogers (AL) – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 495 – FIRST State and Local Law Enforcement Act (Rep. Jackson-Lee – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 428 – Homeland Security Assessment of Terrorists’ Use of Virtual Currencies Act (Rep. Rice (NY) – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 449 – Pathways to Improving Homeland Security at the Local Level Act (Rep. Demings – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 504 – DHS Field Engagement Accountability Act (Rep. Bacon – Homeland Security)
- H.J.Res. 28 – Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act, 2019 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations)
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.