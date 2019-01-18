There were 17 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,494 in the last 365 days.

THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 18, 2019

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, JANUARY 21, 2019 On Monday, no votes are expected in the House.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 22, 2019 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (6 bills)

  1. H.R. 439 – National FFA Organization’s Federal Charter Amendments Act (Rep. Langevin – Judiciary)
  2. H.R. 498 – Clean Up the Code Act of 2019 (Rep. Chabot – Judiciary)
  3. H.R. 31 – Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs)
  4. H.R. 353 – To direct the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization, and for other purposes (Rep. Yoho – Foreign Affair)
  5. H.R. 676 – NATO Support Act (Rep. Panetta – Foreign Affairs)
  6. H.R. 328 – Hack Your State Department Act (Rep. Lieu – Foreign Affairs)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 23, 2019 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m.

H.R. 648 – Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2019 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)

Suspensions (9 bills)

  1. H.R. 624 – Promoting Transparent Standards for Corporate Insiders Act (Rep. Waters – Financial Services)
  2. H.R. 502 – FIND Trafficking Act (Rep. Vargas – Financial Services)
  3. H.R. 56 – Financial Technology Protection Act (Rep. Budd – Financial Services)
  4. H.R. 424 – Department of Homeland Security Clearance Management and Administration Act (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security)
  5. H.R. 480 – Homeland Threat Assessment Act (Rep. Rogers (AL) – Homeland Security)
  6. H.R. 495 – FIRST State and Local Law Enforcement Act (Rep. Jackson-Lee – Homeland Security)
  7. H.R. 428 – Homeland Security Assessment of Terrorists’ Use of Virtual Currencies Act (Rep. Rice (NY) – Homeland Security)
  8. H.R. 449 – Pathways to Improving Homeland Security at the Local Level Act (Rep. Demings – Homeland Security)
  9. H.R. 504 – DHS Field Engagement Accountability Act (Rep. Bacon – Homeland Security)
Postponed Vote (1 vote)
  1. H.J.Res. 28 – Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act, 2019 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations)
Legislation Related to FY19 Appropriations

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.