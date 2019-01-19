New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association sponsors Jan. 24 Americana and folk art auction in association with Jasper52

Dentzel carved goat carousel figure in original paint, 1910, Philadelphia. Estimate: $30,000-$35,000. NHADA and Jasper52 image Carved longboat figurehead in old paint, circa 1840-1860, 12 x 11 x 8 inches, mounted for wall display. Estimate: $10,000-$12,000. NHADA and Jasper52 image Justus Englehart Kuhn (active 1708-1717), oil on canvas, Annapolis, Maryland, circa 1710, sight 39 x 29 inches; frame 45 x 35½. Estimate: $32,000-$43,000. NHADA and Jasper52 image

377-lot auction includes fine Americana and folk art consigned by group’s member-dealers

NEW YORK, N.Y., UNITED STATES, January 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association ( NHADA ), one of the largest organizations of its kind, consists of nearly 300 knowledgeable members dedicated to integrity and fairness in all business dealings. The NHADA has teamed up with Jasper52 to present a January 24 auction featuring items consigned solely by members of the prestigious trade organization. Jasper52 helps select auction houses, dealers, galleries and now associations to conduct themed auctions whose goods are vetted by auctioneers and appraisers. Absentee and live online bidding for all Jasper52 auctions is available exclusively through LiveAuctioneers "The 377-lot auction focuses on excellent-quality Americana and folk art," said NHADA member and auction curator Cliff Wallach. One of the top items is a rare carousel goat carved by Salvatore Cernigliaro in the early 1900s at the Dentzel shop in Philadelphia’s historic Germantown neighborhood. With its original paint, the life-size carousel goat is one of a few that have survived in this condition. It is expected to sell for $30,000-$35,000.Of the dozen paintings offered in the auction, perhaps none is more charming than the portrait of a girl and her dog by Justus Englehart Kuhn, a German immigrant who settled and worked in Annapolis, Maryland, from 1708 to 1717. Several prominent Maryland families patronized Kuhn, and the girl in this painting is possibly one of the Carroll children. The Maryland Historical Society owns two identified Kuhn paintings of children. This painting, which measures 39 by 29 inches, has a $32,000-$43,000 estimate.The auction contains many antiques originating in New England. Native to New Hampshire is a cast-iron rooster weather vane manufactured by Rochester Iron Works in Rochester, New Hampshire, circa 1860. The barn-topping bird retains its original sheet-metal tail and an old weathered surface. It comes with a metal base for display. Est. $12,000-$13,500A wooden bust of a young woman served as a figurehead of a boat in the mid-1800s. Measuring 12 by 11 by 8 inches, the carving in old paint is believed to have come from a longboat used by a ship’s crew to go ashore. Est. $10,000-$12,000Virginia folk artist Frank Finney (b. 1947-) has been carving decoys since he was a child. His entry in the NHADA auction is a well-executed running quail showing the extraordinary form that Finney so capably depicts through carving. Leaves and acorns are carved into its 8-inch-long base. The realistically painted gamebird measures 6½ inches tall by 9 inches long. Est. $1,200-$1,700Another auctiοn highlight is an 1890s gambling machine made by Caille Bros of Detroit. The countertop coin-op machine would award cigars to the player spinning a winning poker hand in the reels. Its wooden case is surmounted by an ornate nickel-plated front. The machine is original and in working order. Est. $2,000-$2,500Additional treasures in this large auction include quilts, hooked rugs, toys and gameboards, tramp art, trade signs and mocha ware, to name but a few of the standouts.The NHADA auction of Americana and folk art, hosted by Jasper52, will take place Thursday, January 24, beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern. Bid absentee or live via the Internet through LiveAuctioneers.The NHADA also sponsors the annual New Hampshire Antiques Show, which features 67 of the country’s finest antiques dealers. The 2019 edition will be held Aug. 8-10 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Visit the NHADA online at www.nhada.org



