Indonesia Solar Inverter Market, 2024F: Forecasts by Power Rating, Types, Applications, Regions, and Competitive Landscape

Indonesia Solar Inverter Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2018-2024.



The solar inverter market in Indonesia remains highly untapped and is still under the initial growth phase. This is attributed to the fact that the country's energy mix is heavily influenced by the coal industry present in the region. However, the solar energy industry in Indonesia is anticipated to witness growth over the coming years owing to government initiatives such as the signing of Paris Climate Agreement by the Indonesian government and launch of programs such as Indonesia Solar Rooftop PV Program (ISPRP). Moreover, upcoming solar projects such as Gorontalo PLTS (10 MW) and Malaya plant (50MW) would further surge the demand for solar inverters in the country during 2018-24.



The solar inverter market in Indonesia is relatively volatile due to the cancellation of renewable energy projects across the country as a result of frequent alterations in the policies of the renewable energy sector. The Indonesian solar inverter market revenues are dominated by the 10kW-100kW power rating segment while the central solar inverter segment dominates the market, by types. This is attributed to the fact that majority of the solar projects are small scale utility projects employing smaller capacity central solar inverters to electrify the sites across Indonesia. The segment is further anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period on account of upcoming solar energy projects such as PLTS Kuta, Lombok (5MW) and Selong PLTS, Lombok (5MW) solar power plants.



The report thoroughly covers the Indonesia Solar Inverter Market by power rating, by types, by verticals and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers, which would help stakeholders to devise and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Indonesia Solar Power Sector Overview



4. Indonesia Solar Inverter Market Overview

4.1 Indonesia Country Indicators

4.2 Indonesia Solar Inverter Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

4.3 Indonesia Solar Inverter Net Capacity Additions, 2014-2024F

4.4 Indonesia Solar Inverter Revenue Share, By Power Rating, 2017 & 2024F

4.5 Indonesia Solar Inverter Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2017 & 2024F

4.6 Indonesia Solar Inverter Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2017 & 2024F

4.7 Indonesia Solar Inverter Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2017 & 2024F

4.8 Indonesia Solar Inverter Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2017 & 2024F

4.9 Indonesia Solar Inverter Market - Porter's Five Forces, 2017



5. Indonesia Solar Inverter Market Dynamics

5.1 Impact Analysis

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Restraints



6. Indonesia Solar Inverter Market Trends



7. Indonesia Solar Inverter Market Overview, By Power Rating

7.1 Indonesia Below 10kW Solar Inverter Market Revenues and Volume, 2014-2024F

7.2 Indonesia 10kW-100 kw Solar Inverter Market Revenues and Volume, 2014-2024F

7.3 Indonesia 100.1kW-1 MW Solar Inverter Market Revenues and Volume, 2014-2024F



8. Indonesia Solar Inverter Market Overview, By Types

8.1 Indonesia Micro Solar Inverter Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.2 Indonesia String Solar Inverter Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.3 Indonesia Central Solar Inverter Market Revenues, 2014-2024F



9. Indonesia Solar Inverter Market Overview, By Verticals

9.1 Indonesia Residential Sector Solar Inverter Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

9.2 Indonesia Commercial & Industrial Sector Solar Inverter Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

9.3 Indonesia Utility Sector Solar Inverter Market Revenues, 2014-2024F



10. Indonesia Solar Inverter Market Overview, By Regions



11. Indonesia Solar Inverter Market - Key Performance Indicators

11.1 Indonesia Government Spending Outlook

11.2 Indonesia Foreign Direct Investment Outlook



12. Indonesia Solar Inverter Market Opportunity Assessment

12.1 Indonesia Solar Inverter Market Opportunity Assessment, By Power Rating, 2024F

12.2 Indonesia Solar Inverter Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types, 2024F

12.3 Indonesia Solar Inverter Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2024F



13. Indonesia Solar Inverter Market - Competitive Landscape

13.1 Indonesia Solar Inverter Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

13.2 Indonesia Solar Inverter Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Types



14. Company Profiles

14.1 PT ABB Sakti Industri

14.2 SolaX Power Co., Ltd.,

14.3 Enphase Energy Inc.,

14.4 Fronius International GMBH

14.5 Jiangsu Goodwe Power Supply Technology Ltd.

14.6 Shenzhen Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd

14.7 KACO new energy GmbH

14.8 Schneider Electric SE

14.9 SMA Solar Technology AG

14.10 Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations



