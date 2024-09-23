Mulan Grassland celebrates its first Naadam Festival

Submit Release
WUHAN, China, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mulan Grassland located in central China's Wuhan city celebrated its first Naadam Festival on September 21, an event co-hosted by Xilinhot in Inner Mongolia and Huangpi District in Wuhan aiming to deepen cultural exchange and cooperation between the two regions.

The three-day festival, launched by Mulan Grassland Management Company, showcases the unique and captivating cultural traditions of the Mongolian people and a grassland landscape through well-planned ethnic group themed events, featuring Xilinhot performances, intangible cultural heritage inheritors and participation of tourists from Wuhan and other places.

Among the twelve events that includes traditional Naadam competitions, ethnic costume displays, and music and food festivals, bökh (Mongolian wrestling), archery, and horse racing -- dubbed "three skills of a Mongolian male" -- features prominently in the festival, along with other intangible cultural heritages and art experiences from Xilinhot. Besides, visitors try their hands at ethnic costumes or bökh challenges to experience the unique charm of Mongolian culture.

Being forecasted to attract 20,000 visits, the festival will further deepen ties and open a new chapter in cultural exchange and tourism cooperation between Wuhan and Xilinhot.

