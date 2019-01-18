Stir It Up! Spices Up The Competition

By: Susan Borra, Chief Health and Wellness Officer and Executive Director, FMI Foundation

In a few days, spatulas will hit the frying pans, whisks will whip the mixing bowls, and various spices will delight your taste buds. Let’s just say, it’s game on at Stir It Up!, FMI Foundation’s signature fundraising event celebrating family meals. Food retailers and suppliers will team up to prepare the best ethnic inspired cuisines under one roof. We hope to tantalize your tastebuds with a sampling of menus below.

To add even more sizzle to the evening, celebrated chef Robert Irvine will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for this year’s event!

I hope you are as excited as I am for Midwinter and Stir It Up! If you haven’t purchased your ticket yet, there’s still time! You can pledge your support and purchase your tickets by clicking here: https://www.fmi.org/stir-it-up-home/buy-tickets.

I look forward to seeing you all in Miami!