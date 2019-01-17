Hoyer Discusses the Trump Shutdown on Bloomberg TV

“[The economic consequences of the government shutdown] are very substantial, very unfortunate, and very unnecessary. The President's Council of Economic Advisers, just a couple of days ago, said that this was going to cost us half a point on the GDP, on the [Gross] Domestic Product of the United States of America. That's, frankly, hundreds of thousands of jobs. And the shutdown makes no sense from any perspective. It makes no sense for the hostages of 800,000 [federal employees] that have been taken and not getting paid, some of whom are being forced to work without pay. It doesn't make any sense for the people who need government [services], and makes no sense from our domestic economy, and,very frankly, for the international economy.”

"[Democrats] have voted through the years to enhance border security. We want to keep America safe; we don't want drugs coming into this country; we don't want criminals coming into this country... The fact of the matter is, what is at stake here is, is shutting down the people's government a strategy that is defensible and acceptable? ...Let's open up government and then have what ought to happen in a democracy: substantive discussions on how we make sure the border is secure."