Healthwise and Docola Partner to Deliver Health Education

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, and Docola, an organization that provides an integrated patient education marketplace, announced today that they will partner in offering Healthwise® Care Support Pages, Patient Instructions, and Video Library to healthcare providers and their patients.



/EIN News/ -- Docola will add Healthwise patient education content to the Docola Care Communication Platform, a solution that integrates into health systems and allows providers to connect with their patients beyond the point of care. Healthwise offers thousands of evidence-based, medically-reviewed patient education resources on medical conditions, wellness, symptoms, tests, and treatments.

“We’re excited to team up with Docola, to give providers more comprehensive and consistent options to support patients in their health,” says Dave Mink, Healthwise Chief Client Officer. “Our best-in-class patient education is designed with people in mind. It’s easy to use, and easy to understand so it’s a great fit with Docola’s platform. This partnership furthers our mission to help people make better health decisions and helps clinicians support patients at any point in their health journey.”

Eran Kabakov, Chief Executive Officer of Docola, says: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Healthwise, a world-class content company, to deliver the Healthwise content through Docola’s platform, offering Docola’s customers a highly personalized, consumer-oriented healthcare experience.”

About Healthwise

Healthwise is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help people make better health decisions. People have turned to Healthwise information more than 2 billion times to learn how to do more for themselves, ask for the care they need, and say “no” to the care they don’t need. Healthwise partners with hospitals, electronic medical record (EMR) providers, health plans, care management companies, and health websites to provide up-to-date, evidence-based information to the people they serve. https://www.healthwise.org . 1.800.706.9646

About Docola

Docola believes that healthcare, at its core, is a conversation between a provider and patient. To optimize these interactions, Docola developed a proprietary care communication platform with a built-in patient education content marketplace. This platform enables healthcare providers to aggregate information from any source, combine this information into courses, prescribe these courses to patients, and track patient participation and comprehension. The service is offered free to all participants, including healthcare providers, patients, and content providers. For more information, visit https://www.doco.la or follow the company on Twitter @docolainc.

