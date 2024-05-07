The Joint Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation’s largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Holt and Chief Financial Officer Jake Singleton are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conferences:



24th Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference in Beverly Hills, CA

Thursday, May 23

Roundtable conversation at 1:45 pm PT

One-on-one meetings all day



Oppenheimer 24th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Virtual Conference

Tuesday, June 11

Presentation at Noon PT to be webcast

One-on-one meetings all day



Interested investors should contact their banking representatives or Kirsten Chapman of LHA Investor Relations at thejoint@lhai.com .

A webcast of management’s Oppenheimer presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90 days in the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.thejoint.com/ .

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 950 locations nationwide and more than 13 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 500+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchise for 2023," "Most Profitable Franchises" and "Top Franchises for Veterans" ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com .

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.