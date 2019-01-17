There were 19 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,495 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JANUARY 17, 2019

“One Minutes” (5 per side)

H.J.Res 28 Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act, 2019 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Appropriations.

Suspensions (2 bills)

  1. H.J.Res. 30 – Disapproving the President's proposal to take an action relating to the application of certain sanctions with respect to the Russian Federation (Rep. Hoyer – Foreign Affairs)
  2. Concurring in the Senate Amendments to H.R. 251 – Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standard Program Extension Act (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security)
Postponed Suspension (1 bill)
  1. H.R. 150 – Grant Reporting Efficiency and Agreements Transparency Act of 2019 (Rep. Foxx – Oversight and Reform)
