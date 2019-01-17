THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JANUARY 17, 2019

“One Minutes” (5 per side) H.J.Res 28 – Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act, 2019 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule) The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Appropriations. Suspensions (2 bills) H.J.Res. 30 – Disapproving the President's proposal to take an action relating to the application of certain sanctions with respect to the Russian Federation (Rep. Hoyer – Foreign Affairs) – Disapproving the President's proposal to take an action relating to the application of certain sanctions with respect to the Russian Federation (Rep. Hoyer – Foreign Affairs) Concurring in the Senate Amendments to H.R. 251 – Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standard Program Extension Act (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security) – Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standard Program Extension Act (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security) Postponed Suspension (1 bill) H.R. 150 – Grant Reporting Efficiency and Agreements Transparency Act of 2019 (Rep. Foxx – Oversight and Reform) – Grant Reporting Efficiency and Agreements Transparency Act of 2019 (Rep. Foxx – Oversight and Reform)



