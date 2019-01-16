There were 19 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,495 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on the Deadly Attack in Syria

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the deadly attack in Syria that killed four Americans:

“The deadly attack in Syria was a horrific reminder that the battle against ISIS continues.  My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the four fallen Americans.  Syria remains destabilized, and a sudden and uncoordinated American withdrawal will only make the situation on the ground more dangerous.  I will be working with my colleagues to understand how this incident occurred and whether the President’s announced withdrawal had any impact on the safety of our forces there.”

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.