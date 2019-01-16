Hoyer Statement on the Deadly Attack in Syria

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the deadly attack in Syria that killed four Americans: “The deadly attack in Syria was a horrific reminder that the battle against ISIS continues. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the four fallen Americans. Syria remains destabilized, and a sudden and uncoordinated American withdrawal will only make the situation on the ground more dangerous. I will be working with my colleagues to understand how this incident occurred and whether the President’s announced withdrawal had any impact on the safety of our forces there.”



