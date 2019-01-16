Readout of Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan meeting with Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya of Japan

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Acting Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Charles E. Summers Jr. provided the following readout:

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan met with the Japanese Minister of Defense Takeshi Iwaya today. Before beginning the meeting, Secretary Shanahan, on behalf of the entire department, extended thoughts and prayers to the families and team members of those killed and wounded during today’s attack in Manbij, Syria.

During the meeting, the leaders reaffirmed the long-standing defense relationship as the cornerstone of regional security policy.

Secretary Shanahan acknowledged the key role Japan’s new National Defense Program Guidelines and Mid-Term Defense Program will play in strengthening the alliance. They also discussed regional security issues and furthered discussions on U.S.-Japan defense cooperation topics, such as space, cyber, operational cooperation and information security.

Secretary Shanahan noted that he looks forward to working closely with Minister Iwaya to strengthen the U.S.-Japan Alliance and to ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world.