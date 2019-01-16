HP Helps Brands Tap Into Print Personalization Market

HP Graphics Solutions introduces personalization framework for brands to accelerate business growth and increase consumer engagement

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP today unveiled its framework, The Personalization Pinwheel, to help brand owners tap into the growing personalization market. Informed by insights from more than 45 million online conversations across the globe, the framework hones in on what motivates consumers to personalize – from photo books to magazine covers to consumer packaged goods - and how brands can capitalize on those motivations.

HP's personalization framework created to help brands accelerate business growth and increase consumer engagement





“Personalization is a powerful tool to create meaningful experiences with consumers. It increases brand loyalty and engagement and at the same time accelerates business growth and speed to market,” said Nancy Janes, global head of brand innovation, HP Inc. “HP’s digital printing capabilities are transforming how consumers connect to brands through personalized packaging and products.”

“In our eyes, personalization encompasses far more than just customized or stylized products,” said Charles Ohiaeri, chief fulfillment officer, Zazzle. “It’s about how we can intelligently curate and contour the whole experience for those in our community – makers, designers and consumers alike. HP’s digital printing solutions allow us to serve our customers in ways we would not have considered previously.”

HP’s research uncovered the digital print advantages of the Personalization Pinwheel:

Fingerprinting: drive share of market through collectability of unique items

Flying Your Flag: drive engagement by personalizing products according to heritage / codes

Letting It All Hang Out: increase connection with Millennials and Gen Z by celebrating consumer stories individually

Permission to Indulgence: allow consumers to tailor their experience of the world to their own unique preferences

Bringing Bonds to Life: grow penetration by expanding into gifting and e-commerce through fully customized products

Mindful Materialism: build value and differentiate through purpose by enabling consumers to express their own voice in solving social or environmental issues

To learn more about the HP Personalization Pinwheel and why personalization matters, register here for HP’s Power of Personalization webinar on January 23, 2019 at 6 a.m. PT.

To learn more on how HP helps brands harness the power of personalization with HP SmartStream Designer for Designers (D4D) solutions, visit here.

