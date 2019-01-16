Max Sound Corp Highlights Successes at CES 2019

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Max Sound Corp (OTC: MAXD) announced today the preliminary results and successes of its participation in this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held in Las Vegas from January 8 – 11. Several major deals are currently being finalized and additional updates will be disclosed, as details acceptable to our partners are made available and approved for release.



On January 4, 2019, MAXD announced that its Key Personnel were registered attendees at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and that MAXD would reveal some of its major innovations to top decision makers through its strategic partnerships. To clarify for paid bashers who support the naked short interest, MAXD does not ever state that it was or would be an exhibitor, although the Company has previously exhibited at CES.

The following summary of deals being finalized include –

MAX-D audio will soon enhance the value of the customer experience through co-branding of its improved voice, music and video solution with at least one major mobile network provider, while receiving a new revenue shared income stream through licensing of its I.P.

MAX-D audio will be added and co-branded with several name brand speakers, sound bars, and headphones through a licensing agreement with one of MAX-D’s major industry partners.

MAX-D, will soon announce a contract with a well-known industry intermediary in the world of mobile OEMs, whose connections and growing business with manufacturers in Asia and around the world create many immediate sales, licensing and revenue share opportunities for MAXD’s HD Audio technology and Voice Biometric solutions.

MAX-D will be co-branded with a company that designs Bluetooth audio accessories for a well-known high-durability mobile phone brand.

About Max Sound Corporation: As creators of the acclaimed MAX-D HD Audio, Max Sound can provide a better solution for Audio, Video and Data transmissions. Max Sound Corporation is the Company that brings forth technologies for the betterment of our world, including being co-owners of the Optimized Data Transmission Technology patent portfolio. Max Sound®, MAXD® and MAX-D Audio Perfected® and HD Audio® are registered trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. To learn more about the MAX-D Technology, please visit http://maxd.audio.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Max Sound's intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, technical development risks, and other risk factors. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Max Sound disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Max Sound Corporation and its Affiliates on its website http://maxd.audio or at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Max Sound Corporation

info@maxsound.com

