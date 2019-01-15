Hoyer Statement on Federal Judge Blocking the Trump Administration's Harmful Census Citizenship Question

“I am glad that a federal judge today acted to prevent the Trump Administration from tampering with the 2020 Census. Our founding generation created the decennial census in order to ensure an accurate count of all those living within our borders, subject to our laws, and participating in our economy. It is shameful that the Trump Administration sought to undermine the accuracy of the census by deterring those from immigrant populations from participating through the addition of an untested and irresponsible question about citizenship status. I will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with my colleagues in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Congressional Black Caucus, Congressional Asian-Pacific American Caucus, and throughout the House Democratic Caucus to reject such moves aimed at subverting the exercise of our democracy and the fair distribution of federal resources to our states and communities.”