Hoyer Statement on House Republicans' Vote to Continue the Trump Shutdown

“Today, I brought to the Floor a continuing resolution to reopen the government through February 1 so that federal employees can get back to work serving the American people and receive the paychecks they’ve earned. One hundred eighty-seven Republicans voted to keep the government shut down. They rejected the responsible path forward, which is to end this shutdown immediately and reopen government while discussions continue on border security. House Democrats have already brought six other measures to the Floor to reopen the government, none of which have been acted upon by the Republican-led Senate. We will continue to bring measures to the Floor to reopen government. This Trump shutdown must come to an end.”