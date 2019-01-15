Hoyer Statement on Majority Whip Clyburn's Resolution Rejecting White Nationalism and White Supremacy
“There can be no room for racist and bigoted language aimed at hate and harm in our national discourse, and I join in the wholehearted condemnation of Rep. Steve King’s comments. I strongly support efforts to make clear that this House will not tolerate such hateful speech, and I am urging all Members to vote for Whip Clyburn’s resolution today. Congress must set the tone for the country, and when a Member of this body diminishes it through bigoted and threatening speech, it diminishes us all as a nation.”
