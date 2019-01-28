MARVELLÍSSIMA INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES MARVELLÍSSIMA, UPSCALE MAKEUP FOR THE CULTURALLY-DIVERSE BEAUTY INFLUENCES

ADDRESSING THE MULTI-CULTURAL WORLD-WIDE ENVIRONMENTALLY-CONSCIOUS BEAUTY CONSUMERS WHO WANT PRODUCTS THAT ENHANCE THEIR LIFESTYLE, BEAUTY AND DIVERSITY

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warm, cheerful and compassionate, Marvel Perilla Britton, CEO, MARVELLÍSSIMA INTERNATIONAL, was born in Nicaragua, and educated in South America and Europe. Marvel brings her distinctive mix of multicultural, flare and entrepreneurial savoir-faire to the cosmetic industry having worked previously in the fields of international business, diplomacy and expresses herself fluently in Spanish, French, English and German. Marvel became interested in the social lifestyle revolution of new ideas in personal health, environmental awareness and affection for the myriad manifestations of feminine beauty influences and live style trends worldwide.Marvel started out with a passion for people, places and beautiful things. An unquenchable curiosity and the awareness of the emergence of a new niche of multi-culturally diverse beauty consumer, quest for multi-hued environmentally-safe products, profiled to their specific skincare and makeup needs as well as a live styleallowing them to maintain their individuality, beauty and diversity. This awareness prompted Marvel throughout her extensive travels and research in the International Metropolis, to acquire a savior-faire and intricacies of the cosmetic industry in the field of demo-cosmetic products sourced from environmental safe Ingredients selected for their unprecedented combination of treatment and color with anti aging properties.The creation and positioning of MARVELLÍSSIMA DIVERSITÉ upscale make collection towards a global diversified consumer required extensive product formulation, packaging and diversification that would satisfy the many varied problems encountered by both Caucasian and Ethnic beauty consumer of all ages. The hypoallergenic, mineral-based make-up collection features an unprecedented combination of treatment and fashionable colors that are complementary to specific, yet diverse skin tones ranging from the palest porcelain and ivory, to the richest bronze, olive, and espressos! The make-up formulations are comprised of clinical nutrients and micro minerals, that are hypoallergenic, natural anti-aging ingredients, non-comedogenic, talc-free, oil-free, fragrance-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free. The collection’s powerful light-reflected properties are virtually weightless and allow all skins to breathe freely, while diminishing skin’s imperfections and dullness, and enhancing skin in high definition without appearing overly made upMARVELLÍSSIMA products are geared towards the growing niche of diverse beauty consumers of all ages who are discerning, environmentally-conscious, savvy, less affected by “hype” and who want”benefit-specific” products which meet their cosmetic needs by delivering visible results. Sold exclusively online, the collection consists of 100 SKU organized under the following categories: Complexion Color Palette, Eye Color Palette, Lip Color Palette and Beauty Essentials, and marketed under the company’s tagline: “MARVELLÍSSIMA UNVEILS THE DIVERSITY IN WOMEN’S BEAUTY”Packaged in elegant sleek onyx hued components embossed with Marvellíssima Diversité logo. The lapis-lapis-lazuli outer carton is of the highest quality construction decorated in copper gold and terra-cotta. All products, components and packaging are of USA origins



