Basis by Centro Dominates Demand Side Platforms by Securing No. 1 Ranking on G2 Crowd Winter 2019 Software Report

Users of Basis Propel its Ascendance Among Top Programmatic Ad Platforms;

Basis Offers Media Tech Convergence by Integrating DSP with Workflow and Business Intelligence

G2 Crowd is a growing marketplace for businesses to discover, buy, and manage software and services. Among Basis users, 95% give it 4 out of 5 stars and 89% recommend it.



“Marketers and advertisers rely on G2 Crowd to synthesize the voice for users into thorough and relatable evaluations of technology,” said Katie Risch, EVP of customer experience, Centro. “Our raving fans are eager to share feedback about Basis because of our continuous innovation and development as market needs evolve for advertising professionals.”





/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro ( www.centro.net ), a global provider of advertising technology, today announced that Basis by Centro has secured the No. 1 rank on the G2 Crowd Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Grid report for the 7th quarter in a row. G2 Crowd scores products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community (collected through November 21, 2018), as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. It applies a unique algorithm to this data to calculate the customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real time. Click here to download the report.

“Our Winter 2019 Demand Side Platform Grid Report identifies Basis by Centro as a Leader based on users’ high levels of customer satisfaction and Centro’s visibility and market share,” said Rob Light, research principal, G2 Crowd. “Ease of use, user requirements, ease of doing business with, and support, are all factors that have helped Basis garner positive reviews from its customers.”

Among Basis users, 95% give it 4 out of 5 stars and 89% recommend it. Additional highlights from Basis’ G2 Score include:

Basis securing a 97 satisfaction score from customers

Basis’ ‘Quality of Support’ receiving a 96% rating, with all DSPs averaging 84% for this category

Basis’ ‘Ease of Doing Business With’ receiving a 95% rating, with all DSPs averaging 84% for this category

Users identifying ‘Retargeting,’ ‘Frequency Capping,’ and ‘Targeting’ as highest-rated features

Basis is the first programmatic platform fitted with tools for workflow automation, holistic analytics and business intelligence, all available in a single sign-on system. This is illustrated on G2 Crowd, where users can voice their opinions on different types of software. Review a few notable comments customers have made about Basis recently, via G2 Crowd’s review system, below:

Basis’ DSP features omni-channel reach, private marketplaces, robust brand safety controls and algorithmic campaign optimization. The DSP is the nucleus of Basis, empowering advertisers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, search and social campaigns. Learn more about Basis by visiting: http://www2.centro.net/basis .

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

The world’s leading marketplace for business software and services, G2 Crowd drives better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on more than 500,000 peer reviews and synthesized social data. Over 23 million business buyers around the world have trusted G2 Crowd to gain unique insights. Co-founded in 2012, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. The company also offers scholarships to college students who are aspiring entrepreneurs. To learn more about G2 Crowd or write a review, please visit g2crowd.com .

About Centro

Centro ( www.centro.net ) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It boosts media team and business performance by enabling advertisers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 40 offices in North America, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

