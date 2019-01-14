Hoyer Statement on House Democrats' Commitment to End the Trump Shutdown and Open Government

“This week, House Democrats will bring to the Floor continuing resolutions to reopen government. There is no reason for Republicans to keep government shut down while discussions continue over how best to secure our borders.

“House Democrats are continuing to do everything in our power to end this Trump shutdown and put our government back to work for the people it serves. If Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell wants this shutdown to end, all he has to do is allow the Senate to vote; in fact, we are now seeing a growing number of Republicans calling on their leadership to reopen government. It’s time for Democrats and Republicans in Congress to work together to send President Trump legislation ending this shutdown of his own making and putting pressure on him to sign it. The American people deserve to have this dangerous and costly shutdown come to an end.”