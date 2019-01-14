FDF response to DHSC announcing a consultation on the restriction of food and drink promotions

14 January 2019

Back to list of articles

Tim Rycroft, FDF Chief Operating Officer, said:

“Announcing this consultation today is grossly insensitive and a monumental distraction when so many food businesses are facing into the abyss of a no-deal Brexit. It looks like the Department of Health and Social Care is out of touch with economic realities and with the rest of Government, whose sole focus now is preventing the catastrophe of no-deal. This consultation – already late – should have waited until the uncertainty we face is resolved.

“What's more, this proposed plan is both wrong-headed and muddled. A promotions ban would make shopping more expensive and reduce choice.

“Shoppers love the UK's, vibrant, good-value, innovative food and drink market, and promotions underpin that. They allow new products and brands to win space on supermarket shelves and help new products to get shoppers' attention. Limiting the effectiveness of these mechanisms would stifle innovation and lock-in the positions of dominant brands. It would make it harder for challenger brands and start-ups to break into the market.

“Promotions also play a big role in making food more affordable. Government data shows that, on average, people would have to spend £634 a year more for the same food if promotions were banned [1].”

“For more than ten years the food and drink industry has risen to the UK's significant obesity challenge. Favourite products have been reformulated to reduce sugar, calories, fat and salt. Portion sizes have been limited. Some of these principals have now been adopted as part of Public Health England's own reformulation programmes.

“Preventing companies from promoting these reformulated, healthier options to consumers would be mad; but that's what the Government wants to do. This is a bizarre and contradictory public health policy.”

Note: [1] Public Health England (2015) - Sugar Reduction: The evidence for action Annexe 4: An analysis of the role of price promotions.

More information

Contact Ella Stanbrook, Corporate Affairs Division, at: ella.stanbrook@fdf.org.uk, or 02074207131.

Back to list of articles