THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 11, 2019
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210MONDAY, JANUARY 14, 2019 On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (5 bills)
- H.R. 116 – Investing in Main Street Act of 2019 (Rep. Chu – Small Business)
- H.R. 246 – Stimulating Innovation through Procurement Act of 2019 (Rep. Finkenauer – Small Business)
- H.R. 206 – Encouraging Small Business Innovators Act (Rep. Rouda – Small Business)
- H.R. 190 – Expanding Contract Opportunities for Small Businesses Act of 2019 (Rep. Marshall – Small Business)
- H.R. 430 – TANF Extension Act of 2019 (Rep. Neal – Ways and Means)
Suspensions (10 bills)
- H.R. 359 – Enhancing Grid Security through Public-Private Partnerships Act (Rep. McNerney – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 362 – Energy Emergency Leadership Act (Rep. Rush – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 360 – Cyber Sense Act of 2019 (Rep. Latta – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 370 – Pipeline and LNG Facility Cybersecurity Preparedness Act (Rep. Upton – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 135 – Federal Employee Anti-Discrimination Act of 2019 (Rep. Cummings – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 136 – Federal Intern Protection Act of 2019 (Rep. Cummings – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 202 – Inspector General Access Act of 2019 (Rep. Richmond – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 113 – All-American Flag Act (Rep. Bustos – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 247 – Federal CIO Authorization Act of 2019 (Rep. Hurd – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 150 – Grant Reporting Efficiency and Agreements Transparency Act of 2019 (Rep. Foxx – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 268 – Disaster Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2019 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)
Legislation Related to FY19 Appropriations
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
