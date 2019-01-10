THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 11, 2019

“One Minutes” (5 per side) H.R. 266 – Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2019 (Rep. McCollum – Appropriations) Suspension (1 bill): S. 24 – Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019 (Sen. Cardin – Oversight and Reform) Postponed Suspension (1 bill): H.R. 221 – Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Act (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Foreign Affairs)



