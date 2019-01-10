Hoyer Statement on House Passage of Additional Legislation to Reopen Government

“Continuing our efforts to end the Trump shutdown, House Democrats – joined by a growing number of Republicans – today passed Fiscal Year 2019 appropriations bills to reopen parts of government that provide 40 million Americans facing hunger with nutrition assistance, restore pay to security agents at airports and federal aviation safety inspectors, put an end to delays for federally backed mortgage applications, and avert a shutdown crisis for low-income rental housing assistance. This comes after the Democratic-led House passed legislation yesterday to reopen the IRS and other agencies. In the days ahead, we will continue bringing additional bills to the Floor to reopen government.

“I call on Senate Leader McConnell to allow a vote on these bills – bills which are identical to those written by a Republican Senate and passed 92-6 in the last Congress – and send them to the President for his signature. Let’s reopen the government now, end this political hostage-taking, and then turn to negotiations over how best to secure our border.”