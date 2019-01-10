Gray to Ring Closing Bell at NYSE on January 11th

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that its Chairman and CEO, Hilton H. Howell, Jr., will ring the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange tomorrow, January 11, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. ET to commemorate the Company’s recent acquisition of Raycom Media, Inc. (“Raycom”). Several members of the Company’s executive management team will join Mr. Howell on the podium.



/EIN News/ -- “We are honored to have this opportunity to ring the Closing Bell,” explained Mr. Howell. “Gray moved to the NYSE in 1995 as a small, regional broadcaster. On the heels of our recent acquisition of Raycom, Gray is now the third largest owner of network affiliated local television stations in the country. In fact, Gray now owns the first or second highest rated television station in 85 of our 91 markets, which include local communities from Alaska and Hawaii to Maine and Florida.”

In addition to live television coverage of the ceremony, the New York Stock Exchange will stream The Closing Bell ringing on its website: https://www.nyse.com/bell. The bell ringing is scheduled for 3:56 - 4:00 p.m. ET. A video of the bell-ringing will also be archived on that same page after the livestream.

About Gray:

Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 91 television markets, including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets. Our television stations broadcast almost 400 separate programming streams, including nearly 150 affiliates of the CBS/NBC/ABC/FOX networks. We also own video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv.





