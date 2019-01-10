Porsche with new peak in deliveries
Sports car manufacturer significantly steps it up a notch in 2018
Stuttgart, Germany
. A strong year for the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer:
“The 911 capacity to fascinate is stronger than ever,” comments Detlev von Platen, Member of the
China: again the largest individual market The Chinese market held on to pole position for deliveries again in 2018. Growth in this market hit twelve per cent amounting to 80,108 units in total. In second place was the USA, with an increase of three per cent to 57,202 vehicles. Deliveries in Europe came in slightly below the previous year’s figures. “The switch to the new WLTP test cycle and gasoline particle filters in Europe mean that we faced significant challenges in the fourth quarter of 2018, and these will continue to be felt in the first half of 2019. On top of that, we stopped offering models with diesel engines in February 2018,” Detlev von Platen added.
|
PORSCHE AG
Deliveries
|Full years
|2017
|2018
|Difference
|Worldwide
|246,375
|256,255
|4 %
|Europe
|80,262
|77,216
|-4 %
|Germany
|28,317
|27,541
|-3 %
|America
|67,714
|70,461
|4 %
|USA
|55,420
|57,202
|3 %
|Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East
|98,399
|108,578
|10 %
|China
|71,508
|80,108
|12 %
