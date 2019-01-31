Easton Orthodontist Offering Braces or Invisalign for Only $3,995

Braces in Easton are available from Lehigh Valley orthodontist for only $3,995.

Exeter Orthodontics in Easton offers two orthodontic treatments at one low price.

We are striving to provide residents of the Lehigh Valley with accessible, affordable, high-quality care.” — Dr. John Pardini

EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teens or adults seeking affordable orthodontic care are turning to Exeter Orthodontics in Easton. Exeter Orthodontics offers both braces and Invisalign for only $3,995. Patients can choose which treatment option best fits their oral health and lifestyle.

The low cost of braces in Easton includes x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and emergency visits. There are no hidden fees, making Exeter Orthodontics one of the most affordable orthodontic teams in the Lehigh Valley.

“The high cost of braces does more harm to patients than good,” says Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Easton. “We are striving to provide residents of the Lehigh Valley with accessible, affordable, high-quality care.”

In addition to traditional braces, Invisalign aligners in Easton are also available. Invisalign aligners fit transparently over a patient’s teeth and can be removed for tasks like eating or brushing.

Exeter Orthodontics is currently accepting new patients at its Easton location. To learn more about the affordable orthodontic care available from the Lehigh Valley orthodontist, request an appointment by visiting http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

Exeter Orthodontics: Affordable Braces and Invisalign in Easton



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.