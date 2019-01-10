OraSure Technologies Earnings Conference Call Invitation

2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 5:00 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering 2018 fourth quarter financial results, 2019 first quarter financial guidance and certain business developments for 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT) on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

February 6, 2019 Schedule 4:00 p.m. ET 2018 fourth quarter financial results press release will be distributed. 4:50 p.m. ET To participate in the conference call, dial 844-831-3030 (Domestic) or 315-625-6887 (International) and reference Conference ID #2986827. 5:00 p.m. ET Conference call and simultaneous Webcast begins.

The conference call will also be webcast live and may be accessed on the Investor Relations page of OraSure’s website, www.orasure.com . Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access 10 minutes prior to the call.

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the call will be archived on OraSure’s website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for seven days. A replay of the call can also be accessed until midnight, February 13, 2019 by dialing 855-859-2056 (Domestic) or 404-537-3406 (International) and entering the Conference ID #2986827.

COMPANY CONTACT: Joni Messenlehner, OraSure Technologies, Inc. 610-882-1820, or investorinfo@orasure.com .



