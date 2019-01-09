THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JANUARY 10, 2019

“One Minutes” (15 per side) H.R. 265 – Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2019 (Rep. Bishop (GA) – Appropriations) H.R. 267 – Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2019 (Rep. Price – Appropriations) Suspensions (5 bills) H.R. 31 – Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 115 – Protecting Diplomats from Surveillance Through Consumer Devices Act (Rep. Castro – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 133 – United States-Mexico Economic Partnership Act (Rep. Cuellar – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 192 – Trans-Sahara Counter-terrorism Partnership Act (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 221 – Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Act (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Foreign Affairs)



