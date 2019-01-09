Hoyer Statement on Today’s White House Meeting
WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement after President Trump walked out of today’s meeting with Congressional leadership: “The President’s behavior at today’s meeting with Congressional leaders was a display of disrespect for his responsibilities, the pain he is inflicting on the federal workforce, and the millions of Americans who deserve to have the government operating effectively. This is not a partisan difference but a policy difference as to the best way to effect border security. The President walked out, as he has walked out on the federal workforce and the American people. It’s a sad day for the country.”
