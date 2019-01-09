DoD Launches Talent Exchange Pilot Program to Strengthen the Acquisition Workforce

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WASHINGTON -- This week the United States Department of Defense (DOD) launched the Defense-Industry Talent Exchange Pilot Program. This acquisition-focused pilot program will enable 13 DOD and private sector participants to gain a better understanding of each other’s business operations, and share innovative best practices.

“I am very excited about this groundbreaking program because it gives our DOD acquisition professionals an incredible opportunity to gain experience and insight with their industry colleagues,” said Ms. Ellen M. Lord, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment. “One of the key objectives of this program is to advance each participant’s professional and leadership development, so it’s a win win for the department and industry.”

The Defense-Industry Talent Exchange Program targets high-performing, mid-career civilians with demonstrated leadership potential.

“In its inaugural year, this pilot program implements Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan’s July 2018 guidance on the use of a new public-private talent exchange authority provided by Congress,” said Mr. José M. Gonzalez, Executive Director, Human Capital Initiatives. “Harnessing the lessons learned from this pilot program will inform further expansion of this and future opportunities across DOD.”

For more information on the pilot Defense-Industry Talent Exchange Program, visit www.hci.mil.