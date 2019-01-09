Patient Access Solutions Inc. to Acquire Healthcare Practice

/EIN News/ -- COMMACK, NY, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare industry, is proud to announce it will acquire the first of several local medical practices as part of its strategy to create Integrated Health Centers across Greater NY and other regions in the United States.



Dr. Chiappetta’s private practice in West Babylon, NY has been in existence for 22 years and produced $1.5M in net annual revenue in FY 2017 and pacing 18% growth for FY 2018. The multi-specialty health and wellness facility successfully integrated specialists to optimize the patient experience by providing high quality compassionate care while leveraging the state of the art in medical technology to service over 2000 patients per month. Dr. Chiappetta stated, “My staff and I are excited to join the Company. Integrating our practice and specialties with the Plainview facility will create a full service offering and offer our patients the ability to access our team of professionals across a larger geographic area.” Dr. Chiappetta will join the Company’s leadership team and has been named Chief Operating Officer.

Dr. Donald A. Chiappetta, Chief Operating Officer

Dr. Chiappetta was employed by the New York Jets of the National Football League (NFL) from 1990-1992 as a member of their strength & conditioning team. From 1992-1996, Dr. Chiappetta headed strength and conditioning development at the Olympic training facility in Marietta, Georgia. He went into private practice in 1996. Dr. Chiappetta completed his undergraduate studies at Fairfield University; received his Doctor of Chiropractic from Life University; and completed his studies at Stony Brook University Medical School to achieve his Doctor of Medicine and PhD in Healthcare Administration. Dr. Chiappetta will manage day to day operations as well as be responsible the Company’s growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.(www.pashealth.com)

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: general economic and business conditions; competition; unexpected changes in technologies and technological advances; ability to commercialize and manufacture products; results of experimental studies; research and development activities; changes in, or failure to comply with, governmental regulations; and the ability to obtain adequate financing in the future. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors disclosure contained in certain of Patient Access Solutions Inc. Securities and Exchange Commission filings available at http://www.sec.gov.

PASO Investor Relations: Michael Hall

Email: michaelhall@alphastreetmedia.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cloutonthest

Website: https://alphastreetmedia.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.