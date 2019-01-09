Spectrum Global’s CEO Interviewed on the RedChip Money Report

/EIN News/ -- LONGWOOD, Fla., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc., (OTC:SGSI) (the “Company”), a single-source provider of end-to-end next-generation wireless and wireline network solutions to the service provider (carrier) and corporate enterprise markets, today announced its President, Keith Hayter, was interviewed on The RedChip Money Report television program. The interview will air Wednesday, January 9 on Bloomberg International, available in 149 million homes across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Check local listings for times in your area.

In the interview, Mr. Hayter provides an overview of the company’s expanding operations, Tier 1 customer relationships, and proven executive team. Key revenue drivers, including 5G transition, first responder networks, and internet of things opportunities, are also discussed.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/xnn9JNv9fvI

“The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies. The show is hosted by Dave Gentry, a leading authority on small-cap stocks and the author of Small Stocks, Big Money, published by Wiley Finance. Gentry has made multiple guest appearances on both CNBC and Fox Business News.

About Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc

Spectrum Global Solutions operates through its subsidiaries, AW Solutions and ADEX Corp. The Company is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam and Caribbean.

For more information about the Company and its technologies visit the Company’s public filings at www.SEC.gov or the Company’s website at https://SpectrumGlobalSolutions.com/

Forward-looking statements:

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Spectrum Global Solutions

561-672-7068



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.