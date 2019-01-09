Hoyer Statement on President Trump's Address

"Tonight, President Trump peddled falsehoods to the American people live from the Oval Office, and made it clear he will continue to hold the health, safety, and wellbeing of millions of Americans hostage until he gets his way.

“Democrats are ready and willing to negotiate border security, but there is a difference of opinion on how best to do so and there is no reason to keep government shut down while those discussions continue. House Democrats have passed compromise bills to reopen government -- Senate Republican legislation that enjoys bipartisan support -- and I continue to urge Senator McConnell to take those bills up and the President to sign them to reopen government while we negotiate border security.

“It is shameful that the President would employ fear tactics and conjure a made-up crisis to further his political agenda. All Americans ought to be deeply concerned about this President’s approach and his grasp of facts. This shutdown, as President Trump has made clear from the beginning, is his own responsibility. This shutdown must end, and only President Trump has the power to end it.”