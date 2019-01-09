There were 19 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,495 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 9, 2019

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

H.R. 264 – Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act, 2019 (Rep. Quigley – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)

Complete Consideration of H.Res. 6 – A resolution providing for the House Rules of the 116th Congress (Rep. Hoyer)

Postponed Suspension (1 bill)

  1. H.R. 226 – Clarity on Small Business Participation in Category Management (Rep. Velazquez – Small Business)
