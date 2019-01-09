THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 9, 2019

“One Minutes” (15 per side) H.R. 264 – Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act, 2019 (Rep. Quigley – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule) Complete Consideration of H.Res. 6 – A resolution providing for the House Rules of the 116th Congress (Rep. Hoyer) Postponed Suspension (1 bill) H.R. 226 – Clarity on Small Business Participation in Category Management (Rep. Velazquez – Small Business)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.