Hoyer Statement on House Democrats' Introduction of H.R. 8

“Eight years ago today, my friend and colleague former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords was shot and nearly killed in a horrific act of gun violence. That attack killed six people, including a federal judge, a Congressional aide, and a nine-year old child. Since that day, thousands more have been victims of gun violence in America, including the children of Sandy Hook Elementary School; moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado; nightclub attendees in Orlando; music fans in Las Vegas; and worshippers in Charleston and Pittsburgh. Gun violence has become an epidemic in our country, but it is a preventable one. “Since the attack in 2011, former Rep. Giffords and her husband Mark Kelly have helped lead a national effort to close loopholes in firearms sales and keep the most dangerous weapons out of the hands of those who cannot bear them responsibly. I’ve been proud to stand with them and with my Democratic colleagues in an effort to end gun violence and to stand with them today as we introduce H.R. 8, legislation that will require comprehensive background checks for all gun purchases and that is supported by most Americans. As we mark this somber anniversary, let us remember the victims in Tucson and salute former Rep. Giffords and the other survivors for their courage and perseverance.”