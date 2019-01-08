Quell Named CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) announced that it has been named a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for Quell® 2.0 Wearable Pain Relief Technology™ in the Fitness, Sports and Biotech product category. The announcement was made during CES 2019, which runs January 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.



/EIN News/ -- The new Quell 2.0 device launched in September of 2018 is smarter, 20% more powerful and 50% smaller. The Quell app has been totally redesigned to make it easier to use. Quell 2.0 will be the first wearable technology to utilize machine learning to deliver unprecedented personalization for the treatment of chronic pain. Additionally, the Quell app will include Therapy Coach to help users achieve the best possible outcomes and a new Intensive Therapy option. The Company announced additional innovations that it expects to release later in 2019.

"We are proud to have been recognized by the CES community once again for our commitment to bringing the latest digital therapeutic and neurotechnology innovations to market," said Frank McGillin, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of NeuroMetrix. "Chronic pain affects over 100 million Americans, and in light of the opioid epidemic, chronic pain sufferers are increasingly interested in drug free options that allow them to get back to living life.”

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, owner and producer of CES, the world’s largest and most influential technology event. CTA has been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

NeuroMetrix’s Quell 2.0 is on display in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES. The complete list of CES 2019 Innovation Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/I nnovation .

About Quell

Quell is an advanced, wearable technology for treating chronic pain. It can be worn during the day while active and at night while sleeping. Quell is drug-free and has been cleared by the FDA for treatment of chronic pain without a prescription. Quell has been shown in multiple clinical studies to relieve chronic pain and, in a published study, 4 out of 5 users reported improvement in chronic pain. Quell users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly via the Quell app. Quell also offers health tracking relevant to chronic pain sufferers including pain, sleep, activity, and gait. Quell users can synchronize their data with the Quell Health Cloud™, which provides customized feedback and powers one of the world’s largest chronic pain databases. Quell is available online and through select retailers. Visit QuellRelief.com for more information.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage, innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The Company has two primary products. Quell is an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. DPNCheck® is a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit http://www.neurometrix.com .

