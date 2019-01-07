Top Image Systems Announces Board Member Resignation

TEL AVIV, Israel and PLANO, Texas, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Image Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TISA), a global innovator of intelligent content processing solutions, today announced the resignation of Board Member Osnat Segev-Harel, who was serving as a director of Top Image Systems, Ltd. The resignation became effective on January 3, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- “Osnat has resigned due to the demands of a new employment position she has accepted and needs to spend her time focused on the new position. We appreciate her seven years of service and wish her well in her new endeavors,” said Brendan Reidy, CEO of Top Image Systems.

The Company has filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

About Top Image Systems

Top Image Systems™ (TIS™) Ltd. is a global innovator of on-premise and cloud-based applications that optimize content-driven business processes such as procure to pay operations , remittance processing , integrated receivables, customer response management and more. Whether originating from mobile , electronic, paper or other sources, TIS solutions automatically capture, process and deliver content across enterprise applications, transforming information entering an organization into useful and accessible electronic data, delivering it directly and efficiently to the relevant business system or person for action with as little manual handling as possible. TIS’ solutions are marketed in more than 40 countries through a multi-tier network of distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers and strategic partners. Visit the company's website at https://www.topimagesystems.com/ for more information.

Top Image Systems Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in those forward looking statements. Words such as "will," "expects,", "anticipates," "estimates," and words and terms of similar substance in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to, risks in product development, approval and introduction plans and schedules, rapid technological change, customer acceptance of new products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of TIS and its competitors, risk of operations in Israel, government regulation, litigation, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TIS Investors Contact:

James Carbonara

Partner, Hayden IR

james@haydenir.com

(646) 755-7412



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.