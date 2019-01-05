Trump Shutdown Impacts Grow

Two weeks after President Trump decided to shut down government over his costly and ineffective border wall, the impact of the Trump shutdown is growing.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.