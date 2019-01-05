THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 4, 2019

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

TUESDAY, JANUARY 8, 2019 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (6 bills)

H.R. __ – Medicaid Extenders Act of 2019 (Rep. Pallone – Energy and Commerce) H.R. __ – Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act of 2019 (Rep. Eshoo – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 251 – Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards Program Extension Act (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security) H.R. 226 – Clarity on Small Business Participation in Category Management (Rep. Velazquez – Small Business) H.R. 227 – Incentivizing Fairness in Subcontracting Act (Rep. Velazquez – Small Business) H.R. 128 – Small Business Advocacy Improvements Act (Rep. Comer – Small Business)

Complete Consideration of H.Res. 6 – A resolution providing for the House Rules of the 116th Congress (Rep. Hoyer)

Suspensions (4 bills)

H.R. 116 – Investing in Main Street Act (Rep. Chu – Small Business) H.R. 206 – Encouraging Small Business Innovators Act (Rep. Rouda – Small Business) H.R. 246 – Stimulating Innovation through Procurement Act (Rep. Finkenauer – Small Business) H.R. 190 – Expanding Contract Opportunities for Small Businesses Act (Rep. Marshall – Small Business)

Suspensions (11 bills)