THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 4, 2019

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, JANUARY 7, 2019 On Monday, no votes are expected.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 8, 2019 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (6 bills)

  1. H.R. __ – Medicaid Extenders Act of 2019 (Rep. Pallone – Energy and Commerce)
  2. H.R. __ – Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act of 2019 (Rep. Eshoo – Energy and Commerce)
  3. H.R. 251 – Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards Program Extension Act (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security)
  4. H.R. 226 – Clarity on Small Business Participation in Category Management (Rep. Velazquez – Small Business)
  5. H.R. 227 – Incentivizing Fairness in Subcontracting Act (Rep. Velazquez – Small Business)
  6. H.R. 128 – Small Business Advocacy Improvements Act (Rep. Comer – Small Business)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 9, 2019 On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.

Complete Consideration of H.Res. 6 – A resolution providing for the House Rules of the 116th Congress (Rep. Hoyer)

Suspensions (4 bills)

  1. H.R. 116 – Investing in Main Street Act (Rep. Chu – Small Business)
  2. H.R. 206 – Encouraging Small Business Innovators Act (Rep. Rouda – Small Business)
  3. H.R. 246 – Stimulating Innovation through Procurement Act (Rep. Finkenauer – Small Business)
  4. H.R. 190 – Expanding Contract Opportunities for Small Businesses Act (Rep. Marshall – Small Business)
THURSDAY, JANUARY 10, 2019 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m.

Suspensions (11 bills)

  1. H.R. 31 – Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019 (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs)
  2. H.R. 115 – Protecting Diplomats from Surveillance Through Consumer Devices Act (Rep. Castro – Foreign Affairs)
  3. H.R. 133 – United States-Mexico Economic Partnership Act (Rep. Cuellar – Foreign Affairs)
  4. H.R. 192 – Trans-Sahara Counter-terrorism Partnership Act (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
  5. H.R. 221 – Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Act (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Foreign Affairs)
  6. H.R. 135 – Federal Employee Anti-Discrimination Act (Rep. Cummings – Oversight and Government Reform)
  7. H.R. 136 – Federal Intern Protection Act (Rep. Cummings – Oversight and Government Reform)
  8. H.R. 202 – Inspector General Access Act (Rep. Richmond – Oversight and Government Reform)
  9. H.R. 113 – All-American Flag Act (Rep. Bustos – Oversight and Government Reform)
  10. H.R. 247 – Federal CIO Authorization Act (Rep. Hurd – Oversight and Government Reform)
  11. H.R. 150 – Grant Reporting Efficiency and Agreements Transparency (GREAT) Act (Rep. Foxx – Oversight and Government Reform)
Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to FY19 Appropriations
