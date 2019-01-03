New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport featuring natural-fibre body parts
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport featuring natural-fibre body parts
Stronger, faster and more sustainable on the racetrack
Stuttgart
. Three years after the premiere of the first
In developing the new 718
Powering the 718 GT4 Clubsport is a 3.8-litre flat-six engine producing 313 kW (425 hp). Compared to its predecessor, this represents a 40-hp increase in performance. The power is transferred to the rear wheels via a
The basis “Trackday” version is aimed at amateur drivers who want to take part in private track and clubsport events without major effort and outlay. The vehicle features a fixed shock absorber setup. The ABS, ESC and traction control assistance systems ensure forgiving handling at the limit and can be deactivated. Also delivered ex-works is the air-conditioning system, a rescue hatch in the roof, a handheld fire-extinguisher and an 80-litre FT3 safety fuel cell. The non-road-homologated vehicle can be serviced at all
The “Competition” model features a raft of details relevant for racing. The shock absorbers can be adjusted in three stages. The safety fuel tank with a capacity of 115 litres is suitable for long-distance events. Thanks to a brake balance system, the balance bias can be infinitely adjusted between the front and rear axle. An integrated air jack system guarantees fast pit stops. The quick-release racing steering wheel adopted from the 911 GT3 R ensures a range of adjustment options for the individual needs of the drivers. An automatic fire extinguishing system adds another safety feature for the racetrack. The 718
“The new
Both versions can be ordered immediately and will be delivered to teams and drivers around the world from February.
Technical description
Concept • Single-seater, near-standard production-based race car, not road homologated
Engine • Aluminium six-cylinder mid-positioned boxer engine with rigid mounting • 3,800 cc; stroke 77.5 mm, bore 102 mm • Max. power: 313 kW (425 hp) at 7,500 rpm • Max. rpm: 7,800 rpm • Max. torque: 425 Nm at 6,600 rpm • Compression ratio: 12.5:1 • Racing optimised water cooling with thermal management for engine and gearbox • Four-valve technology with adjustable camshaft phasing and variable valve timing VarioCam Plus • Fuel quality: Super Plus unleaded, minimum 98 octane • Racing optimised electronic engine management (Continental SDI 9) • Integrated dry sump lubrication • 100-cell metal catalytic converter complying with DMSB specifications
Transmission • Rear wheel drive • 6-speed PDK gearbox with rigid suspension and electronic control unit optimised for racing • Reinforced dual mass flywheel • Internal pressure oil lubrication with active oil cooling • Differential lock optimised for racing
Bodywork • Lightweight body in aluminium-steel composite construction • Welded-in roll cage, certified according to FIA Art. 277 • Front bonnet with quick release fasteners • Rear hood with quick release fasteners • Fixed rear wing with “swan neck” mount made of natural-fibre composite materials, including the sideblades, black aluminium wing supports with integrated carbon fibre Gurney flap • Driver and co-driver doors of natural-fibre composite materials • Roof including escape hatch, certified according to FIA Art. 275a • Recaro race bucket seat with longitudinal adjustment and padding system, adjustable to the individual needs of the drivers (in accordance with FIA Standard 8862/2009 – the latest FIA requirements) • Three-piston air jack system (“Competition”) • Pre-installed mounting points for three-piston air jack system (“Trackday”) • Provision for safety net • FIA-certified towing loops, front and rear • Motorsport centre console with enhanced functionality and adapted usability • Six-point safety harness • 115-litre FT3 safety fuel cell with “Fuel Cut Off” safety valve complying with FIA regulations (“Competition”) • 80-litre FT3 safety fuel cell with “Fuel Cut Off” safety valve complying with FIA regulations (“Trackday”)
Suspension Front axle: • MacPherson suspension strut, adjustable in height, camber and track • Forged suspension links: optimised stiffness, double shear mounting, high-performance spherical bearings • 5-bolt wheel hubs • Racing 3-way shock absorbers with rebound and 2-stage compression adjustment, high and low speed (“Competition”) • Fixed shock absorbers (“Trackday”) • Electromechanical power steering with variable steering ratio • Anti-roll bar, 3-hole design
Rear axle: • MacPherson suspension strut, adjustable in height, camber and track • Forged suspension links: optimised stiffness, double shear mounting, high-performance spherical bearings • 5-bolt wheel hubs • Racing 3-way shock absorbers with rebound and 2-stage compression adjustment, high and low speed (“Competition”) • Fixed shock absorbers (“Trackday”) • Adjustable blade-type anti-roll bar
Brake system Front axle: • Aluminium, mono-bloc six-piston racing callipers with “Anti Knock Back” piston springs • Steel brake discs, multi-piece, ventilated and grooved, 380 mm diameter • Racing brake pads • Brake balance adjustment via a balance bar system (“Competition”) • Brake booster (“Trackday”)
Rear axle: • Aluminium, mono-bloc four-piston racing callipers with “Anti Knock Back” piston springs • Steel brake discs, multi-piece, ventilated and grooved, 380 mm diameter • Racing brake pads • Brake balance adjustment via a balance bar system (“Competition”) • Brake booster (“Trackday”)
Electrics
• COSWORTH instrument cluster ICD with integrated data logger
• Upgraded fault diagnosis with PIWIS motorsport tester
•
Weight/dimensions • Total weight: 1,320 kg • Total length: 4,456 mm • Total width: 1,778 mm • Total height: 1,238 mm • Wheelbase: 2,456 mm
Rims/Tyres Front axle: • One-piece light-alloy forged wheels in new weight-optimised rim design, 9J x 18 offset 28 with 5-bolt mounting • Delivered with Michelin transportation tyres, dimension: 25/64-18 • Michelin slick/wet tyres, dimension: 25/64-18
Rear axle: • One-piece light-alloy forged wheel in new weight-optimised rim design, 10.5J x 18.5 offset 53 with 5-bolt mounting • Delivered with Michelin transportation tyres, dimension: 27/68-18 • Michelin slick/wet tyres, dimension: 27/68-18
Colours • Water-based paint • Exterior: white C9A • Interior: white filler-coat, without lacquer
Delivery Starting in February 2019
1/3/2019
