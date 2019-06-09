Ener-watch smartwatch powerbanks at Italy Florence Sios

Smartwatch battery Ener-watch website page Ener-watch logo

Ener-watch,the Italian company which developed world’s first portable powerbank for smartwatches, announces they will be at Italian startup show Florence Sios.

ROME, ITALY, ITALY, June 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ener-watch, the Italian company developing smartwatches portable powerbanks, announces they will be at Florence Sios , one of the most important startup meeting and business show.After about three years of hard work, the smartwatches battery is almost ready and fully functional.About 6000mah of power to let it have many charges,for smartwatches, an additional usb to charge smartphones, an incredible design with rotating button to let it adapt to any metal watchband for any wrist, and a strong fastening to let the watch fixed to powerbank.And finally the possibility to realize different covers to choose from.“Til now we have realized some different prototypes for Android world”, says founder Critelli Claudio aka Claude Warlock.In details, for Samsung gear S2, Samsung gear S3, Samsung Galaxy watch, Motorola 1, Motorola 2, Huawei watch 1, Huawei watch2, Tag Heuer Connected, Tag Heuer Modular, Nixon Mission, Lg g watch Urbane, and soon also for Montblanc models and others.We have been working also on Apple watch model, but we need a bit additional time to finish this prototype.Our work was born on 2015 and with different patents pending, and an international model design patent.We will be as soon as possible on crowfunding platform to let to all enthusiasts to be able to purchase the desired powerbank on presale.Stay tuned.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.