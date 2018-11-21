Ohmcraft Designs Custom, Rugged Resistors for Downhole Drilling Petrotechnical Analysis

For years, leaders in downhole drilling have turned to Ohmcraft to provide custom, high-voltage resistors that are used for petrotechnical analysis equipment.

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To be successful, the world’s oil companies must first know where to drill. These companies send teams to conduct exploratory drilling and analysis to determine whether a site is fit for oil mining. For more than 15 years, leaders in downhole drilling have turned to Ohmcraft to provide the custom, high-voltage resistors that are used in their petrotechnical analysis equipment.

The process of geological and petrotechnical analysis enables oil companies to evaluate the composition of soil in order to determine the quality and quantity of the oil in the area. Because this equipment is used miles underground, it is critical that these precision resistors are able to withstand high-pressure, high-temperature environments. The resistors must also support an operating voltage of more than 150kV in order to perform this type of elemental analysis.

“When the downhole drilling companies first approached us, it was to solve a specific challenge,” said Eric Van Wormer, Vice President of the Ohmcraft division of Micropen Technologies. “Their petrotechnical analysis equipment required high-voltage, rugged, reliable, small-form-factor resistors—a combination they couldn’t find on the market. We were able to develop a custom resistor solution to meet their needs.”

Ohmcraft’s thick-film, surface mount resistors are engineered to meet application specific needs. Its technology utilizes the proprietary Micropen electronic printing system to “print” precise, narrow, serpentine lines with resistive ink on a ceramic substrate, producing higher performance resistors over a wider range of values on a smaller surface area than is possible with conventional film resistor technology.

