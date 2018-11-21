ZIKA FREE CARIBBEAN ISLANDS SEE SURGE IN POPULARITY

7 Mile Beach luxury villas Cayman Islands Villa Rental Barbados Dominican Republic Luxury Villas Seaclusion Villa Barbados W Villa in St Barts

WHO Announcement helps boost forward bookings to the Caribbean

we are delighted to hear the news that the region is Zika free and subsequent increase in demand for the Caribbean” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world health organization (WHO) announced on the 18th October this year that it has removed the Zika Travel Alert for most of the Caribbean territories. This announcement has come on the heels of data which was released by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) that they have seen undetectable levels of the Zika Virus for over 12 months.

Exceptional Villas, the global villa rental company have welcomed this news and have seen a surge in advance bookings throughout the Caribbean Region for the 2018/2019 Season. Alexandra Baradi, CEO and Owner of Exceptional Villas, has said that “we are delighted to hear the news that the region is Zika free and subsequent increase in demand for the Caribbean” She also said that the whole region had been hurricane-free this year and that has also added to the increase in demand and popularity.

Exceptional Villas are predicting a 30% increase year on year bookings. They see a particular increase in demand for Turks and Caicos, the Cayman Islands, Barbados, and The Dominican Republic. Markets such as St Barts, St Martin, The British Virgin Islands and the United States Virgin Islands which were affected by last year’s hurricanes are also seeing very strong demand for the coming winter season as they demonstrate full recovery.

The Caribbean Region is the most tourism-dependent region in the world. It is one of the Exceptional Villas most popular honeymoon destinations, wedding venues and is also very popular for extended family get-togethers.

The company which is ranked #1 villa specialist on google and are also considered to be one of the most trusted villa rental companies in the world with a Trust Pilot score of 9.8 are predicting the 30% growth based on forward bookings and increased level of enquiries. Typically, the Caribbean books between 6 and 9 months out.



ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing a complimentary concierge service. This service includes organizing all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and are filled with a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197