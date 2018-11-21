Leading Fintech Foundation Course Matures with IBF Accreditation
CFTE’s Around Fintech in 8 Hours programme with Ngee Ann Polytechnic gains IBF Future-Enabled Skills Level 1 accreditationLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centre for Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship (CFTE), in association with education partner Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP), announces its Around Fintech in 8 Hours programme has been accredited with IBF Future-Enabled Skills, under Digital Awareness - Level 1 for the competency units Blockchain and Cloud.
The online course is a foundation programme that takes eight hours to complete and leads learners through principal concepts in digital finance while providing a robust understanding on the widespread impact of technology in the industry, culminating with an exploration of major opportunities in business offered by this digital revolution.
Fintech in Singapore continues to thrive, as does the nation’s desire to retrain its workforce to adapt to new digital technologies. This leads into the island’s rising reputation as a Finance hub. Around Fintech in 8 Hours has been accredited under the IBF Standards, and candidates who meet IBF’s criteria may be eligible for subsidised direct training costs.
Additional programme information
CFTE launched Around Fintech in 8 Hours with the objective to educate professionals on the radical changes brought forth by emergent technologies in the financial industry. An eight hour accredited course completable at the learner’s own pace, it provides a robust foundation of concepts in Fintech. Learners will engage with world-renowned experts such as Claire Calmejane (Chief Innovation Officer of Societe Generale); Rob Frohwein (CEO of Kabbage, a Fintech “Unicorn”); Ronit Ghose (Global Head of Bank Research at Citi). The curriculum is designed by 4 senior lecturers who created Fintech courses at leading universities in Europe and Asia and demystifies the world of digital finance. It gives students an overview of principal Fintech trends, as well as new emerging sectors within the industry. For more information, see cfte.education/fintechcourse-ibf
This programme has been accredited under the IBF Standards, and is eligible for funding under the IBF Standards Training Scheme (IBF-STS), subject to all eligibility criteria being met.
Candidates are advised to assess the suitability of the programme and its relevance to participants’ business activities or job roles.
IBF-STS provides 70% funding for direct training costs subject to a cap of S$7,000 per candidate per programme subject to all eligibility criteria being met.
Find out more on www.ibf.org.sg
Centre for Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship
Hashvin Sandhu
Contact Number: +44 20 7856 0579
Email: hashvin@cfte.education
About Centre for Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship (CFTE)
CFTE is an education platform supported by senior leaders from the largest institutions, startups and universities. It addresses the needs of professionals in finance and technologists to up-skill in a rapidly changing industry being transformed by emerging technologies. For more information, see http://www.cfte.education
About the Institute of Banking and Finance Singapore (IBF)
The Institute of Banking and Finance Singapore (IBF) is a not-for-profit industry association to foster and develop the professional competencies of the financial industry. IBF is the national accreditation and certification agency for financial industry competency in Singapore under the IBF Standards. Find out more about IBF Standards and Certifications on www.ibf.org.sg
Hashvin Sandhu
CFTE
+442078560579
