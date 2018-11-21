Customer Loyalty & Referral System Powered by Blockchain

All-in mobile ecommerce toolset to introduce loyalty & referral programs to any online business.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Velmie LLC launches a new customer loyalty program with the blockchain technology.

Building a successful relationship with a customer is a crucial element of any business. Existing solutions such as SMM, PPC, SEO and other traditional channels are not as effective as they used to be. The main aim is to make the customer feel unique and well treated. Loyalty systems are likely to solve this problem but still they face such issues as complicated implementation and integration and non-transparent pricing.



The platform is an example of how the new technology can transform archaic customer loyalty systems, referral, and gift card solutions into one platform that can handle everything. It is based on a secure digital asset (token) that replaces fragmented loyalty bonus and rewards points, gift card amounts and so forth. It interconnects all of these features into a single system to bring the two main benefits: more bonuses for customers and more sales for merchants. The system can handle all kind of rewards and discounts and accumulate all bonuses in a single yet powerful mobile wallet.

One of the main issues today is security. Since the platform presupposes a big amount of data it needs to be credible and secure. This issue is solved with the help of a smart contract as a trusted mechanism of transactions processing.

The platform has several unique features such as the flexibility in managing people’s assets and the possibility of sharing tokens with friends. It makes the loyalty and referral system much more valuable for customers as they face a true ownership instead of dealing with complicated and unclear terms of service.

