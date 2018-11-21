Printek Launches NEW 3” Mobile Thermal Printer Series
Rugged “Super Industrial” Mobile Thermal Printers Engineered for Demanding and Challenging Environments.
The FP530si Mobile Thermal Printers are a variant of Printek's popular FP530 Series Printers, replacing the successful MtP300si Printers with extended durability and specifications for the most challenging printing applications imaginable. Running battery-free and mounted to a fixed structure in industrial, construction, or manufacturing vehicles, FP530si Mobile Thermal Printers operates reliably under severe conditions not typically associated or compatible with the use of hardened standard mobile printers.
This battery-free Mobile Thermal Printer has an internal DC voltage regulator with a wider input voltage range than provided by standard vehicle printers. Also available for the FP530si Series Mobile Thermal Printers is either a standard Serial interface for RS-232C or USB communications (optional cable required). The printer may also be equipped with an optional Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi interface.A wide variety of mounting options from RAM Mounts and others are available as well to help with ease of installation in vehicles, fork lifts, and more.
“We are very excited to release an updated version of the previous MtPsi Series Mobile Thermal Printer that provides users the ability to have a mobile printer in an environment where most printers would fail” states Chris Yeager, Director of Marketing at Printek, LLC.
As PrintekMobile continues to develop and release new mobile thermal printers into the market, the FP530si Mobile Thermal Printer is sure to be a welcomed 3” printer for those looking for a workhorse. To download a brochure of the NEWFP530si Mobile Thermal Printer, please visit:
https://www.printek.com/portable-mobile-printers.html
https://www.printek.com/dot-matrix-printers/dot-matrix-printers.html
https://www.printek.com/portable-mobile-printers/portable-mobile-printers-products/fp530si-series.html
https://www.printek.com/portable-mobile-printers/portable-mobile-printers-products/fieldpro-series.html
https://www.printek.com/portable-mobile-printers/portable-mobile-printers-products/interceptor-series.html
https://www.printek.com/portable-mobile-printers/portable-mobile-printers-products/vehiclepro-series.html
https://www.printek.com/portable-mobile-printers/portable-mobile-printers-products/lcm-series.html
ABOUT PRINTEK:
Printek Mobile Thermal Printers are designed to withstand challenging work environments. All Printek Mobile Thermal Printers are backed by unparalleled support and comprehensive 2-yr warranties. PrintekMobile Mobile Printers are direct thermal printers designed for field service, route accounting, manufacturing, retail, transportation, public safety, hospitality, warehousing and distribution applications. Printek Mobile Thermal Printers are engineered to print invoices, forms, receipts, tickets, labels and other documents used in mobile applications worldwide. Printek Mobile Thermal Printers also come with superior customer support - before and after the purchase. The technical sales and support staff work directly with System Integrators, Software Developers, Value Added Resellers, and Installers to develop cost-effective, innovative mobile solutions using the latest technologies. Information about Printek.com's entire line of mobile printing products is available at www.printek.com.
Chris Yeager
Printek, LLC
800-368-4636
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn