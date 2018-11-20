CMM Video To Help Ebola Battle
Award-winning animation brings urgent prevention message
"In Praise of Prevention," with a Swahili voiceover, will be telecast before the 7:30am and 6:30pm news on the broadcaster RTGB/Goma TV. Harper Hill Global will fund the broadcasts.
The animated video was originally produced in response to the West African epidemic in 2014 but the messages are equally applicable to most of sub-Saharan Africa. It is the second in CMM’s three-part, Ebola-prevention series and focuses on a young girl who has lost her brother and who offers advice about to avoid getting and spreading the disease.
“With emergency health crews under attack, it is excellent news to hear that the DRC government will take any step necessary to deal with its current Ebola situation,” says CMM founder Firdaus Kharas.
About Chocolate Moose Media
Chocolate Moose Media (CMM) is the world’s leading producer of animated behaviour-change communications aimed at solving health and social issues around the world. Led by renowned social innovator, director and humanitarian Firdaus Kharas, CMM produces animation, documentaries, videos and television series designed to educate, entertain and change societal and individual behaviour to positively influence viewers’ knowledge, attitudes and behaviour, especially those of children and young adults, in order to better the human condition. More than 3,600 animated videos in 245 language versions are available online in a Vimeo channel.
In Praise of Prevention